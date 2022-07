DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Perry County on Saturday night.

According to Perry County Dispatch, the fire is in the 400 block of Delvile Road in Penn Township, Perry County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

Dispatch also confirmed to abc27 that everyone made it out of the building and there are no injuries.