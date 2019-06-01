Crews continue Camp Hebron cleanup after tornado strike Wednesday

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) - The damage has been done, and now the cleanup continues near the cottages at Camp Hebron.

"I've been coming here to camp since I was a little boy, 8, 10 years old, and we never saw damage like we had here," said Gib Martin, Cottage owner." There's a little damage to my camp roof. A tree went down, went through the roof. We have some interior work to do, but thank goodness there was nobody hurt."

Nobody was hurt, but a scary sight to see for maintenance specialist Paul Ziebell.

"Right over these treetops over here, there were limbs about as big as my arm getting lifted to the sky, and I was like 'Uh it's time for me to take shelter.' So I ran in and yelled at my wife, 'Get underneath the stairs,'" said Ziebell.

From small branches to giant tree trunks, it's not an easy task to clean it up.

"There's professional tree people showing up just because they saw it on the news and so there's like 20 people here today. And there's that many here tomorrow," said Lester Weaver, Property Committee Chairperson. "I never saw anything like it. I mean trees twisted off up 30, 40-feet high."

"All the branches, we're running that through a chipper. We gotta put it in the mulch pile. Pinewood don't burn good for fireplace. That's got to go in a pile," said Martin.

It's a team effort, helping out the small maintenance staff get the job done.

"It's been amazing to see all these guys come together, and ladies, to help us out," said Ziebell.