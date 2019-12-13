Crews putting down foundation for Franklin County Courthouse

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A giant hole in the middle of downtown Chambersburg is being filled for the foundation of the upcoming Franklin County Courthouse.

The project would move all court-related offices onto the same campus, for a sterling price of $67 million. Though that number the number may seem eye-popping, it is estimated to cost the average Franklin County homeowner a little less than $30 a year.

The county is pursuing other forms of funding, having already received some grant money, one of which, was a $1.5 million redevelopment assistance capital program grant from the Commonwealth.

“So far, we are on time and on budget and if all goes well, we will be cutting the ribbon of this courthouse around this time in 2021,” said Dave Keller, the chairman of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. “You’ll see a lot of activity going on over the next few months through the winter and the spring, steel coming up out of the ground.”

Part of this project includes consolidating and modernizing the storage of documents, and centralizing administrative offices. That is expected to be done next year too.

The old courthouse will still be used and there will be more courtrooms in the new building.