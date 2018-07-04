Crews searching for missing person in Susquehanna River

Credit: Blue Rock Fire

LOWER WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) - Emergency crews are searching for a man who reportedly fell into the Susquehanna River Wednesday night.

Crews from York and Lancaster counties are searching a stretch of the river near Lower Windsor Township.

Officials said the 35-year-old was trying to get onto his boat when he fell between the dock and the boat. Six other people on the boat tried to help get him out but couldn't.

The call for assistance came in just before 8 p.m. Crews from Harrisburg were called to help.

Crews ended their search after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The volunteer crews plan on getting some rest and continuing their search at 9 a.m.