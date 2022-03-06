MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County business is raising money to help with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. On Saturday, they hosted a major fundraiser, and the community came out to support.

The owners of Crumbs, a café and restaurant, said this is about bringing people together to support a good cause. All the proceeds — including the food, live music and a silent auction — will go towards helping the people of Ukraine.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It’s a nice steady flow tonight, and it looks like the tables are filling up,” owner Chuck Skovira said. “When you see this happening and the hurting of these people, everybody wants to do something, that’s why the crowd’s here tonight.

Skovira owns Crumbs with his wife. They decided to host the fundraiser to give people a way to help.

“Hopefully everybody’s having a good time, and they’re buying the cookies,” Skovira said.

People are not buying any ordinary cookies. Skovira’s wife has been making cookies printed with the Ukrainian flag, and it has been hard to keep up with the demand.

skovira “Everybody’s just coming and just buying us out,” Skovira said.

All the money from Saturday’s fundraiser and cookie sales will go to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a group which has partners on the ground in Ukraine.

“Working with emergency food relief, diapers, fuel, mattresses, just doing everything they can,” MCC East Coast donor relations director Leslie Horning said.

MCC does not just provide emergency relief. They will stay and help even after the crisis ends.

“When we can get in, we’ll be ready and prepared for the long haul,” Horning said.

Skovira said this is his family’s way of giving back, and he’s grateful for the community’s help.

“This sends a message to the folks in Ukraine that the people in the us want to help them, want to support them,” Horning said.



Skovira said, “You have some people that have relatives in Ukraine, and they’re thanking us for doing this. They call us on the phone and they say we want cookies and thank you for doing this.”

Crumbs will continue selling the Ukrainian flag cookies through the end of the month. People can buy them in person or order cookie boxes online.