Cumberland Co. celebrates Greece Bicentennial

WORMELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Greek Americans are marking the 200th Independence Day of their native country.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County, held a special service to celebrate their independence from the Ottoman empire — exactly 200 years ago on Thursday.

On Sunday, March 28, the local cathedral will welcome back a special parishioner.

“And we’ll also be honoring Andreas Holevas, who grew up in this community just a few blocks from this church, who actually joined the Greek army and is serving in an elite position in guarding the presidential palace in Greece,” said George Spanos, a Holy Trinity parish councilmember.

Along with Greek Independence, Holy Trinity is celebrating the day Angel Gabriel told Mary she’d be the mother of Jesus.