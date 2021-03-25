Cumberland Co. celebrates Greece Bicentennial

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WORMELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Greek Americans are marking the 200th Independence Day of their native country.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County, held a special service to celebrate their independence from the Ottoman empire — exactly 200 years ago on Thursday.

On Sunday, March 28, the local cathedral will welcome back a special parishioner.

“And we’ll also be honoring Andreas Holevas, who grew up in this community just a few blocks from this church, who actually joined the Greek army and is serving in an elite position in guarding the presidential palace in Greece,” said George Spanos, a Holy Trinity parish councilmember.

Along with Greek Independence, Holy Trinity is celebrating the day Angel Gabriel told Mary she’d be the mother of Jesus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss