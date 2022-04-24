CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County firefighter is honoring his mom, and saving lives at the same time.

Christian Seymour participated in a 3K Donor Dash in Philidelphia, supporting organ donors and recipients.

But, he didn’t just walk, he completed the walk in full firefighter gear, which is about 75 additional pounds. Seymour said it is in memory of his mom, who was an organ donor herself, and the way she supported him in his career.

“It’s very humbling and rewarding because I had people that I’ve never met before that live in the Philadelphia area walking up saying ‘I saw your story, it was great, I can’t believe what you’re doing, this is amazing,'” Seymour said.

Seymour talked in-depth to abc27’s Kayla Schmidt about his prep for the walk. He is already thinking ahead to next year’s walk and is considering adding even more weight.