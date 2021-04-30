Cumberland Co. man arrested with loaded handgun at BWI airport

TSA officers at BWI detected this loaded handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag on April 29. (TSA photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man was arrested Thursday at BWI airport for carrying a loaded 9mm handgun with 10 bullets and two additional gun magazines loaded with 10 bullets each in his carry-on bag.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say the man was stopped at the security checkpoint X-ray machine where the handgun and loaded magazines were located,

Police were immediately notified before confiscating the items and detaining the man for questioning.

According to the TSA, the man told officials he uses the carry-on bag when practicing at a shooting range and forgot he had the gun and ammunition in the bag.

Soon after, police arrested the man on weapons charges and is now facing a federal financial penalty.

The TSA notes that passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.

They add that firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.