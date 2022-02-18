Cumberland Co. man charged with assaulting child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lemoyne man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a child.

According to West Shore Regional Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Herman Ave. in Lemoyne for the reported assault.

Police say Voght allegedly caused minor injuries to a juvenile during the assault.

Voght was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison with criminal charges filed at MDJ Beckley’s Office.

According to court records Voght has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child and summary harassment. Voght has previously faced multiple charges including criminal mischief, fleeing police, DUI, and theft.