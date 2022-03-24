CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Cumberland County man has pleaded guilty to health care fraud, money laundering, and theft of public money.

According to a release, 52-year-old Rodney L. Yentzer agreed with others to defraud Medicare and Medicaid by submitting unnecessary urine drug tests for patients at a group of pain clinics known as Pain Medicine of York also known as All Better Wellness.

The group billed Medicare for more than $10 million from 2017 through 2019. Medicare paid over $4 million for the tests which when went to Pain Medicine of York.

Yentzer has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and theft of public money for defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Yentzer agreed to pay $3,869,571.55 in restitution for the offenses.