CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man waived his preliminary hearing on multiple drug charges on May 26, 2022.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Drew Michael Brant waived his right to the hearing on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It is alleged that on or around March 23, 2021, Brant sold fentanyl to the victim in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County. The victim suffered from a drug overdose and died due to Acute Fentanyl Toxicity.

Brant remains in the Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 secured bail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.