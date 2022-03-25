CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An inmate incarcerated at the Cumberland County Prison has been charged with attempted homicide and other charges.

According to a release, on March 11, Davone Anderson assaulted another inmate by punching him numerous times. He also threw the inmate over the railing of the second floor.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and bruising throughout his body and was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Anderson was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault because of this incident.

Anderson was already in jail for the murders of two women and a unborn baby in Carlisle back in 2020.