Editor’s Note: The article has been edited to better reflect accurate information related to the incident.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County District Attorney Sean M. McCormack has announced arrests on Wednesday, June 8 in Cumberland County in relation to a new human trafficking enforcement initiative in Cumberland County.

As part of the initiative, officers conducted their first operation, codenamed “Impact Demand,” during the past weekend. The county’s Criminal Investigation Division partnered with Upper Allen Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office to identify and arrest individuals attempting to solicit sex for money.

The results of the operation resulted in six men being arrested over the weekend and charged with Prostitution. The men responded to an online advertisement for a female escort, made plans to meet at a hotel, and then offered payment for sex.

The six men who were charged include:

Gregory Leisey Jr., Age 45, Richland, PA

Sean Fitzsimmons Age 39, Camp Hill, PA

Cory Blouch, Age 49, Dillsburg, PA

Bhola Adhikari, Age 38, Harrisburg, PA

Elijah Hallday, Age 26, Carlisle, PA

Travis Gelbaugh, Age 31, Harrisburg, PA

“This weekend’s operation was just the beginning,” McCormack said. “Operation Impact Demand was designed to attack the human trafficking problem by focusing on the demand, that is the customer side, of the equation. This was the first, but certainly not the last, operation of this type we plan on conducting here in Cumberland County.”

Future enforcement operations are planned to arrest and prosecute those that would attempt to victimize others in this manner.

The arrests and charges are an allegation only. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.