CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — Active firefighters and EMS volunteers who reside in Cumberland County can qualify for a real estate tax credit, according to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

Under the Real Estate Tax Credit Ordinance, volunteers could be eligible for a tax credit of up to $250. This ordinance acknowledges the value and dedication of the volunteers, as well as helps to retain and attract new volunteers.

Cumberland County is the first county in Pennsylvania to implement the real estate tax credit for firefighters and EMS volunteers.

Members of volunteer fire companies or nonprofit emergency medical services within Cumberland County can apply for the tax credit, as long as they’re in good standing between January 1 and November 30.