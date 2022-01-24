Cumberland County asking for residents input on ARPA fund spending

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County is asking for residents’ input on how to spend the $49.2 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

County officials say they have developed a plan on how the funds should be used to support the county’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but have released a survey for residents to make their voices heard.

The county’s plan outlines three goals that will guide how the rescue plan funds are used in Cumberland County: Improve the physical and mental health of county residents directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19, revitalize Cumberland County communities negatively impacted by COVID-19, and restore/deliver government services impeded, delayed, or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has also developed objectives and potential projects that meet those goals. Projects mentioned include assisting those with mental and physical disabilities, housing projects, public transportation, workforce training, outdoor facilities, infrastructure, and improving county buildings/computer systems.

The survey also asks residents how the pandemic has impacted them and what other kinds of projects residents would like to see.

To participate in the Cumberland County ARPA survey click the corresponding link.

The American Rescue Plan provides five eligible use categories that funds can be used for as follows:

1). Support Public Health Expenditures

2). Address Negative Economic Impacts Caused by the Public Health Emergency

3). Replace Lost Public Sector Revenue

4). Provide Premium Pay for Essential Workers

5). Invest in Water, Sewer and Broadband Infrastructure