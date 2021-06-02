Cumberland County bridge preserved in history

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A piece of the past has been preserved in Cumberland County. The Sheepford Road bridge has been added to the Cumberland County Register of Historic Places.

The bridge was built in 1887 and connects lower Allen with Fairview Township over Yellow Breeches creek.

Last year, it was closed for not being safe anymore. The county was going to tear it down, but the West Shore Historical Society stepped in to save it.

“I know it is a little rusty and peeling, but I am in love with this bridge, who ever thought you could fall in love with this bridge, but as I’ve learned so much about it, about its significance, I’ve just become y’know,” Janice Lynx, West Shore Historical Society, said.

The columns used on the bridge are the same ones that inspired the architect of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.