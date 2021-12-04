Cumberland County church partners with U.S. Army Reserves for food drive

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County church teamed up with special partners for an important cause.

Baughman United Methodists in New Cumberland and the U.S. Army Reserves worked with New Hope Ministries on a food drive that also included cleaning supplies and personal care items. This is the first year of the effort and organizers say they hope this will become an annual event that will help out thousands of people for years to come.

“Anytime you are able to work with two groups, like the Army Reserves and New Home Ministries, you know the event is going to be a success and that is what we do, especially on the missions committee.” Missions Chair of Baughman United Methodist Church Michael Moyer said.

More than a ton of food and other items were collected Saturday and distributed to New Hope Ministries.