Cumberland County Commissioners sign resolution to oppose I-83 South Bridge tolling

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Strongly opposing PennDOT’s project that will result in tolling the I-83 South Bridge, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The bridge spans the Susquehanna River connecting Dauphin to Cumberland County. According to Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, the project would be catastrophic to residents, businesses, and local roadways in both counties.

“The increased traffic, by those avoiding the tolls, will result in overflow to state, local and municipal roadways on the West Shore, already overburdened by vehicle congestion,” Eichelberger said.

Rather than moving forward with the project, the board suggests that PennDOT should work with the state legislature to develop a statewide funding solution that would address the transportation needs in a more sustainable manner.

To view the full resolution sign by the board, click here.