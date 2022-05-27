CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County contractor has been charged with stealing from clients and never completing work paid for.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Timothy Hoffman of Hoffman Custom Contracting was charged with five counts of theft by required disposition of funds and two counts of theft by deception for taking money from clients who paid for work that was never completed.

It is alleged that between 2017-2019, Hoffman was the owner/president of Hoffman Custom Contracting based in Dickinson Township Cumberland County. The business specialized in the building of custom residential homes.

During this period Hoffman entered into contracts to build five separate homes located in Dickinson, Middlesex, and South Middleton Townships. In each of these cases, Hoffman allegedly took funds intended for work or building materials but never applied them as they were intended. The District Attorney’s office alleges Hoffman also misled victims by convincing them to sign documents to obtain credit in their names.

Seven of the twelve victims in this case were older than sixty years of age.

The charges were brought by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division. Hoffman was taken into custody and arraigned at the Cumberland County Prison.

Anyone with information about this case can contact investigators at 717-240-7794 or districtattorney@ccpa.net This information is merely an accusation.