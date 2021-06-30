Cumberland County documents from the 1700’s uncovered and available to view

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — You can now learn more about Cumberland County’s history dating back to the 1700s.

The public is invited to view more than 10,000 preserved original colonial documents from 1761-1776. You can access the archives through Cumberland County’s website.

“We have the cases where the three signers of the Declaration of Independence were involved, James Smith, George Ross, and James Wilson during their beginning law career,” Cumberland Co. Government Records Archivist, Barbara Bartos said.

The project was made possible by a $15,000 records care grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and was matched by Cumberland County.