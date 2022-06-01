CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Farmers market nutrition vouchers, valued at $24 per voucher, are now available for Cumberland County citizens 60 or older who apply through the Cumberland County Aging and Community Services. The vouchers can be used at participating farmers markets to buy Pennsylvania grown fruits and vegetables.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

In order to be eligible recipients must be 60 years of age and have an annual income of less than $25,142 for one-person households and $33,874 for two-person households. There is a limited supply of vouchers available.

The vouchers can be used from June 1 through November 30. To receive an application contact the Cumberland County Aging and Community Services at (717)240-6110 or apply online at www.ccpa.net/250/Meals-Food-Nutrition. Applications for this program must be submitted by September 15, 2022.