Cumberland County homeowners fight rezoning request from area developer

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A victory for many Point Ridge Farms homeowners who fought a zoning change. The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners had denied the request to a developer for a request in rezoning.

Homeowners say they wanted their voices heard. Several Point Ridge Farms homeowners said no to the proposed zoning ordinance submitted by Hampden Townsquare L.L.C.

Their homes are off the Carlisle Pike behind Cork and Fork. The developer wanted to add a parking lot to accommodate what they believe will be a growing area for businesses.

However, many who live in the subdivision were worried about noise and decreasing home values.

“Suffice to say someone who has a couple of drinks in them makes a wrong turn and now we have drunks driving in our neighborhood,” Melissa Secott said.

“This request for rezoning is outrageous it should be dead upon arrival,” Alan Flenner said.

Homeowners who have lived in the Point Ridge Farms area expressed to the board of commissioners that they should not have to suffer.

Hampden Townsquare L.L.C. has a total of 167 parking spots already and to request more, homeowners say is absurd.