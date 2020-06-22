Cumberland County implements Covid-19 Recovery Coordinator

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County has a new resource to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic, a Covid-19 Recovery Coordinator.

Gary Scicchitano’s job to track how money from state and federal assistance is being spent and to make sure it’s going to the right place. He says right now, his biggest task is to help businesses get back on their feet.

The county has been allocated around $23 million total in assistance.

Top Stories: