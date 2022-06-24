CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An inmate of the Cumberland County Prison has been charged with multiple assault charges stemming from an incident at the prison on Thursday, June 23.

According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, Mohamed Farah, an inmate at the Cumberland County Prison was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Harassment by a Prisoner, and Simple Assault.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Farah attempted to assault another inmate when a correction officer intervened. That was when Farah assaulted the officer by biting him.

Farah then spit in the face of two other correction officers when they responded to the incident to assist.

The condition of the officers is not yet known at this time.