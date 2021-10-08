Cumberland County inmate walks off during work-release, police search continues

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching and asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who walked off during work release Thursday, Oct. 7. After receiving a four-hour pass to apply for his social security card, Daniel Lee Cook, 48, walked off.

Serving a sentence for theft by unlawful taking, Cook has been incarcerated since July 2021. According to the press release, Cook is 6’2″, 235 pounds with white and greyish brown hair and a goatee. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his upper left arm.

Cook does have family in Newville, Cumberland Couty. He was last seen leaving the Bosler Library, 158 W. High Street in Carlisle, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland Sherrif’s Office at 717-240-7332 during the normal business house and 717-243-4121 after hours.