CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man was found guilty by a jury of driving under the influence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release from the office, 37-year-old Jason Bethune was convicted on the basis of a traffic stop that occurred on April 8, 2021. The release stated that Bethune nearly hit a tractor-trailer while traveling on Interstate 81 southbound.

During the traffic stop, troopers observed marijuana in plain view in the vehicle, while Bethune was showing signs of DUI. Bethune did admit to having consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana before driving. Bethune leaned on the front bumper of the trooper’s vehicle in order to conceal a bag containing a white substance in the area of the vehicle’s push bumper.

The release stated that an analysis of the white substance was confirmed to be 75 grams of cocaine.

The trial was held in Bethune’s absence after he willfully failed to appear, and the court found no good cause for his absence. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2022, at 1:30 pm, according to the release.

Bethune is also currently wanted on two bench warrants issued for his arrest for failing to appear for sentence on a separate DUI matter and for his failure to appear for his trial. Anyone with information n Bethune’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cumberland County Sherrif’s office at 717-240-6390.