Cumberland County launching Landlord Incentive Program to help those seeking Section 8 housing

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Affordable housing is always needed. So the Cumberland County Housing Authority is launching the Landlord Incentive Program.

Participating landlords will receive reimbursement for short-term vacancies and minor unit repairs if they rent to people who qualify for Section Eight housing.

“Individuals in the Section Eight program we were able to adjust their portion of rent and landlords continue to receive their full amount of rent on the first of the month from the Cumberland County Housing Authority,” Becky Shull of Cumberland County housing and re-development said.

The housing authority says with their supplemental payments, they hope landlords will be more willing to rent to those with low incomes.