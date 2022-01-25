Cumberland County leads the state with First Responders Assistance Program

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A program designed to provide support first responders struggling with mental health and substance abuse is coming to Cumberland County. The First Responders Assistance Program (FRAP) will connect first responders with therapists trained to understand emergency services careers.

“Any organizations greatest asset is its people. Investing in their mental health and wellness is crucial in providing the best quality services to our county,” said Robert Shively, Jr., director for the Department of Public Safety.

The program will also include crisis intervention and group debriefings for departments and outline clear paths for individuals to find in-patient treatments. It will be available for all first responder agencies in the county, including the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, Prison, Probation, Sheriff and Coroner Offices, and all of the fire department, law enforcement, and EMS agencies in the county.

The Board of Commissioners approved nearly $50,000 to fund the program for five years at a meeting in November.

“Having this resource, this tool, available for our first responders, is just as important as the equipment they carry on their emergency apparatus,” County Commissioner Jean Foschi said. “This program will help retain our dedicated first responders by avoiding burn-out, and assist them in processing traumatic events, enabling them to better manage stress, becoming a better version of themselves.”

