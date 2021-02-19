Cumberland County Libraries now in your pocket thanks to launch of mobile app

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, smartphone apps are shown, in Miami, USA. Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, released a new set of standards aimed at protecting children’s online personal details privacy for social media sites, games and other online services. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Library2Go mobile app was launched on Friday by the Cumberland County Library System, giving library patrons mobile access to the seven county libraries.

The app, available on iOS and Android, will allow users to browse books, place a hold, renew items, get library hours, view program schedules, and scan UPC codes to see if the Library System owns a specific book.

“This innovative technology provides a contactless way to interact with the library. It uses a mobile-friendly catalog interface and puts our best electronic features all in one place,” said Carolyn Blatchley, executive director for the library system. “The app is not intended to replace our buildings or the website, but rather a way to have all the library information right at your fingertips. It’s a library-to-go.”

Some of the Cumberland County libraries are still closed for in-person services due to the pandemic, so the “Cumberland County Libraries PA” app will allow patrons to continue accessing the libraries collections and services.