Cumberland County man arrested after assaulting, shaking infant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after he assaulted and shook a 4-month-old boy who was crying in the early morning.

Police say 22-year-old Cody Hobble assaulted the infant on June 26 after the child was crying. Hobble allegedly pressed the infant into a bed mattress until he went limp. Police say the infant proceeded to vomit, which led to Hobble shaking the child while he was unresponsive.

Hobble turned himself on Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was obtained. He was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

He was arraigned and now remains in Cumberland County Prison on $30,000 bail.

