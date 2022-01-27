Cumberland County man arrested for sexual assault

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Miguel Enrique Toscano was arrested after a months-long sexual assault investigation in East Pennsboro Township.

East Pennsboro Township Police say officers responded to a non-active sexual assault call on Oct. 30, 2021, in Enola. The victim reported a sexual assault inside the residence and Toscano was identified as a suspect.

Police say Toscano admitted to the sexual assault and was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing. Toscano, 23, was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with sexual assault and indecent assault.

Toscano is being held and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a later date.