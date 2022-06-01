ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man has been charged with delivering drugs to a victim that later died of a drug overdose.

According to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, on Feb. 11, 2022, at 8 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of East Cumberland Road in Enola for a drug overdose.

Police, fire, and EMS arrived which transported the victim to the hospital, where the victim died several days later.

The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Jordan Stoltfuz of Mt. Holly Spring delivered the drugs that resulted in the victim’s death. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 22.

A cooperative investigation between the East Pennsboro Township Police and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force was conducted into this incident.