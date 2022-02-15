Cumberland County man charged with health care fraud, money laundering, theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has arrested a Cumberland County man for allegedly defrauding Medicare.

According to the Department of Justice, Rodney L. Yentzer allegedly submitted bills to Medicare for unnecessary urine drug tests for medical clinics he controlled some of which were under the group known as Pain Medicine of York also known as All Better Wellness.

The group allegedly billed Medicare for more than $10 million in urine tests from mid-2017 through 2019. Medicare then paid out over $4 million for the tests which were then sent to the group’s in-house laboratory. As a result, the proceeds went to Pain Medicine of York.

The Department of Justice also says that Yentzer allegedly received over $191,000 in stimulus money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was intended for health care providers who had expenses and lost revenue due to COVID-19. Yentzer obtained the funds in April of 2020 even though he had resigned from Pain Medicine of York a month earlier and the group also closed since late 2019. Yentzer allegedly used the funds on personal expenses and other things unrelated to COVID-19 relief.

Yentzer has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of theft of public money. Yentzer is presumed innocent until proven guilty.