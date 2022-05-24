ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man is facing charges for allegedly raping a four-year-old child.

On Feb. 23, 2022, the East Pennsboro Township Police received a call regarding a potential sexual assault in Enola The report indicated the assault happened between 2015-17 when the victim was four years old.

The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a man who police say was identified through the investigation as Jacob Montgomery.

According to court documents, Montgomery was charged with two counts of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Montgomery, 22, was held on $100,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.