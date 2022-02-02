Cumberland County man charged with strangulation

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man was arrested after allegedly strangling a victim and causing “significant injuries,” according to State Police.

East Pennsboro Township Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of 3rd Street on Jan. 29 for an active domestic dispute. The victim reported significant injuries and the suspect was identified as James Chaplain of Enola.

Chaplain was arrested, transported to Cumberland County Prison, and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on

According to court documents, Chaplain was charged with Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, misdemeanor Simple Assault, and harassment.

Chaplain posted $5,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.