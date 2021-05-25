Cumberland County man killed by falling tree branch

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Approximately four days after sustaining injuries while cutting down trees at his home, a Cumberland County man was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital (WSYH) on Sunday, May 23 at 7:27 p.m.

Craig Metzger, 59, suffered from a subdural hematoma due to a skull fracture after an accidental injury.

Metzger had been cutting down trees around his residence on the evening of Wednesday, May 19, when a limb from one of the trees fell on him. According to coroner Pamela L. Gay’s report, Metzger became unresponsive and transported from the scene to WSYH with critical injuries.

