Cumberland County man sentenced 10 to 20 years for aggravated assault, burglary

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Andrew Changhan Park, 49, of Cumberland County pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, burglary, simple assault, and terroristic threats on Monday. A trial had been set to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 9, but instead, Judge Richard A. Lewis immediately imposed a sentence of 10 to 20 years of imprisonment following Park’s guilty plea.

Park’s sentence stems from three separate incidents in August and October 2019, and involved two victims, Timothy Shea and Terrilinn Peace.

Peace, of Lower Swatara Township, was romantically involved with Park and was threatened by him on multiple occasions. According to the statement released by police, Park pointed a lawfully-owned pistol at Peace and threatened to kill her in Aug. 2019. In October of the same year, Park assaulted Peace by pulling out her hair and causing bodily injury. On Oct. 14, 2019, Park broke the screen door and entered Peace’s home where he threatened to kill her and struck her repeatedly with the same pistol.

After Lower Swatara Township Police received a 911 call on Oct. 14, Officers Josh Malott and Timothy Shea responded to Peace’s Dauphin County home.

According to the factual basis of Park’s guilty plea, “One of the officers kicked the door open and they saw the defendant pointing a handgun at Peace. The officers fired their Tasers as Peace broke free. As he fell backward, the defendant fired three shots. One of the shots fired by the defendant struck Officer Shea in the leg and passed through, causing serious bodily injury.”

Three-and-a-half hours later, Dauphin County Crisis Response Team forcibly entered the home and captured Park.

A Korean interpreter provided translation services during the guilty plea and sentencing hearing.

Peace had wanted greater leniency for the defendant and apparently intends to marry him during the time that he is serving his sentence. Park will not be eligible for parole until October 2029.