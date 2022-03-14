NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Andrew Marszalek of New Cumberland was sentenced to 18 months in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Marszalek pled guilty to conspiring with five others to file false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic.

Officials say those involved in the scheme gathered personal identification information from inmates housed within the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system and filed unemployment claims.

The payments were mailed to particular addresses in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, where they were gathered and the funds were accessed. The conspirators arranged for the payment of tens of thousands of dollars in benefits which they were not entitled to obtain.

Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He is awaiting sentencing.

Alexis Figueroa, age 31, of Philadelphia, Oscar Martinez, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview, and Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer, are awaiting trial. Joshua Powles, age 33, of Philadelphia, is wanted as a fugitive.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the United States Department of Labor Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.