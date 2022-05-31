EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man will serve life in prison without parole for a double homicide that took place last year.

John Miller, 79, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder. Last year, Miller fatally shot his wife and adult daughter in his home in East Pennsboro Township.

Miller will receive psychiatric care, but he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.