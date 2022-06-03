HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man who controlled a group of local pain clinics has agreed to pay $900,000 for alleged violations of the False Claims Act.

According to the United States Attorney’s office, between 2017 and 2019, Rodney Yentzer “caused the submission of false claims for payment to Medicare” for unnecessary or not medically reasonable Urine Drug tests.

Additionally, Yentzer agreed to be excluded from all Federal health care programs for 22

years. Yentzer’s exclusion means that no Federal health care program payment may be made,

either directly or indirectly, for any items or services furnished by Yentzer or at the direction or

on the prescription of Yentzer.

“Civil enforcement is an important tool to recover funds when providers cause improper

claims to the Medicare program,” said Maureen Dixon, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S.

Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General. “HHS-OIG will

continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensure the integrity of the Medicare Trust

Fund.”

In March of 2022, in a related matter, Yentzer pleaded guilty to Health Care Fraud, Money Laundering, and Theft of Public Money for defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services between 2016 and 2020. Yentzer is awaiting sentencing in that case.