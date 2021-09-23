Cumberland County man wins big on scratch-off ticket

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man who won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket got his cash.

Ray Boose Jr. was presented with his check on Thursday. He won the prize after buying a million-maker ticket on August 27, and this isn’t the first time he’s won big.

“First thing, I called my wife and she said bring the ticket home, she wants to see it,” Boose Jr. said. “She was like you must be the luckiest person I know because a couple of months earlier I won $100,000 for mining for millions.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Boose Jr. is using his winnings to buy a new house closer to where he works.