Cumberland County mother distraught after son’s personal info leaked by Insight Global

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Abc27 has been reporting for weeks that a company hired by the state to conduct contact tracing had leaked the personal information of more than 70,000 Pennsylvanians. But a Cumberland County mom was startled to learn that her 14-year-old son was one of them and she’s struggling to get answers.

“I’m angry. I’m angry and I’m scared for my child’s safety,” the mother said.

This mom did not want to show her identity but her 14-year-old son’s identity may have been exposed according to a “Dear parent or guardian” letter she got this week.

“In a form letter. No thank you that’s not acceptable,” she said.

Insight Global, hired by the health department, did contact tracing in November after a basketball teammate got the virus. She provided information that is now out there, lurking. The boy didn’t get COVID, but mom’s sick about the breach.

“Who fell asleep at the switch? This is cybersecurity 101, you set up a database to record what’s supposed to be HIPAA compliant information,” she said.

A question we asked Health Secretary Alison Beam.

“We just want to extend our offer of standing with you to help figure out how you can get those protections for peace of mind for you and your family moving forward,” Beam said.

The mom called the phone number on the letter and says she was treated rudely. She was also offered credit monitoring, for a 14-year-old.

“What’s the resolution? Because the letter with a hotline and Equifax is not the resolution. These are our kids,” the mom said.

The Attorney General’s office confirmed that it is conducting its own investigation into the data breach.