Cumberland County residents affected by COVID-19 offered rent and utility assistance

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Cumberland County affected by COVID-19 who need help with rent and utilities are offered assistance from the Cumberland County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program, administered by Cumberland County Housing Redevelopment Authority (CCHRA), has more than $16.6 million to distribute to eligible residents and households financially impacted by COVID-19.

“We want to make sure we can assist as many residents with the funding,” said CCHRA Executive Director Mary Kuna. “This funding can be used for rent and utilities to help residents financially impacted by COVID get back on their feet.”

Payments would be made directly to the landlord or utility company and households may return for additional assistance if they continue to have a need.

Eligible residents must live in Cumberland County. For a complete list of qualifications from the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, click here.

Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance program can be found by clicking here.