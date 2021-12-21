Cumberland County officials sworn in, start date in the new year

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time district attorney in Cumberland County, Skip Ebert, is leaving his job, but not before he swears in officials.

Michelle Sibert, elected as a new judge for the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, is taking the seat left by Judge Thomas Placey. Sibert was a prosecutor in the county’s DA’s office before running for judge.

“It definitely will be a different thought process, the DA’s office trained me with trial skills and the ability to argue, to read law and interpret, and have relationships,” Sibert said. “It will be just a different perspective and I will probably sneak into other judges’ courtrooms just to watch and observe, but I do feel prepared and ready.”

The full list of those sworn in on Monday, Dec. 20, includes:

Michelle H. Sibert – Judge of the 9th Judicial District

Retention of Judge Hon. Christylee L. Peck

Alfred L. Whitcomb, Controller

Dale Sabadish, Prothonotary

Dennis E. Lebo, Clerk of Court

Tammy Shearer, Recorder of Deeds

Lisa M. Grayson, Register of Wills

Jody S. Smith, Sheriff-Elect

Charley Hall, Coroner

“I’m the longest sitting district attorney in the history of the county and I just felt it was time to give some of the younger people an opportunity to do it,” Ebert said.

Assistant District Attorney Sean McCormack will be sworn in as the new Cumberland County District Attorney in the new year.

Those sworn in on Monday will officially take office on Jan. 3, 2022.