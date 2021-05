CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inmates at the Cumberland County Prison can have visitors again starting Monday, May 24.

In-person visits were halted when the pandemic began, and all visits were held through video. Video visits are still being offered, but if you want to visit in person there are some procedures to be aware of.

Visitors will have their temperature taken and answer basic questions about how they’re feeling.

All Cumberland County inmates have been offered a COVID vaccine.