Cumberland County prison guard arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cristal Johnson, a Cumberland County prison guard, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday following her May 2020 arrest for smuggling contraband to prison inmates.

On May 29, 2020, Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division took the lead on an investigation related to narcotics and tobacco being smuggled into the prison.

The investigation led to the arrest of Johnson, 34, who delivered the narcotics and tobacco products to inmates on two occasions in May 2020.

While Johnson was charged with two counts of contraband, she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TOP STORIES