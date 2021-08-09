Cumberland County Prison inmate pronounced dead following medical event

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A female inmate at the Cumberland County prison was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Monday, August 9, at 4:31 a.m.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

When the incident occurred, Robin Kroozer, 61, was in the medical unit. Prison and medical staff immediately began CPR before rushing Kroozer to the hospital by ambulance. The family of Kroozer has been notified.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office has an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story, check back in for future updates.