Cumberland County Prison inmate walks off court-ordered medical furlough, police investigate

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who was under care at a medical facility for eight days when she walked out. Jennifer Riggleman, 38, walked-off court-ordered medical furlough on Thursday night, Oct. 26, according to the press release.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Riggleman is not considered a danger to the public but will need medical care and supplies. According to the press release, she was serving a sentence for retail theft.

Anyone with information or who sees Riggleman is asked to contact the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office at 717-240-7322. She is 5’8″ and has short reddish-brown hair, brown eyes, and a piercing above her upper lip.