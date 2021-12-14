Cumberland County Prison suspending in-person visits due to COVID

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Prison is once again suspending in-person visits due to an uptick in positive COVID cases.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, all inmate activities and visitations from service providers will be temporarily suspended. Video visitation and secure visitation for non-quarantined units remain available for inmates’ family members and friends. Professional visits with attorneys and parole officers will now be conducted through secure visitation.

The inmates who tested positive along with those in close proximity are under quarantine until they test negative.