CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting May 16 Cumberland County businesses, non-profits and municipalities can apply for the Cumberland County Recovery Grants to help recover from pandemic-related issues.

Applications will be accepted from May 16 until Friday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland County has set the minimum grant amount at $50,000 and the maximum amount at $2 million. Applications will be considered based on financial needs and other criteria.

The county says they aspire for the grants to improve the physical and mental health of residents, revitalize Cumberland County businesses, and restore impeded government services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will be available in three primary categories: mental and physical health, infrastructure and business/non-profit/COVID-19 recovery.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 is the primary source of funding for the grants.

Cumberland County received $49,214,152 in ARPA funding in 2021 and received $24,214,152 in May 2021. The county will receive an additional $25 million in late May 2022.